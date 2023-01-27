Shillong: The youth wing of the Garo Hills Congress has reportedly given the party’s high command a 24-hour ultimatum to replace the recently announced candidates in Salmanpara, Gambegre and Selsella constituencies.

Their demands came after the Congress announced its first list of candidates, “ignoring the pleas from legitimate party members who had sought tickets”.

The Youth Congress general secretary, Robert K Sangma, criticised the high command for favouring entrants from other parties over the party loyalists who had worked for the party for a long time.

He warned that if the high command does not replace the candidates, the youth wing will strike, lock up the offices and stage protests outside Congress Bhawan.

The Youth Congress has also questioned the delay in allocating tickets to Resubelpara, Kharkutta and Rajabala.

They demand that the party fulfil its promise of a fair selection of candidates and prioritize the long-term members of the party.