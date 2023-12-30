Shillong: Anti-influx groups in Meghalaya commemorated the 161st death anniversary of Jaintia freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah by demanding the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) as a prerequisite for introducing railways in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region.

Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) chief Lambokstarwell Marngar criticized the state government and political parties for prioritizing railways over pressing issues like unemployment, healthcare, and rural development.

He reiterated the KSU’s stance against railways until effective anti-influx mechanisms like ILP are in place.

Echoing the sentiment, Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) general secretary Trebor Suchen declared unwavering opposition to railways in East Jaintia Hills.

He asserted that ILP is non-negotiable and its implementation is the key to controlling unchecked influx before considering any development projects.

Both KSU and JSU expressed willingness to engage with the government on ILP but warned of continued protests against railways without it.

The groups urged the state to actively pursue ILP from the Center to pave the way for responsible development in Meghalaya.