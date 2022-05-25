Alcohol is all set to cost more for consumers in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya cabinet, on Wednesday, decided to hike taxes on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), resulting in rise in alcohol prices.

Taxes of Indian-made foreign liquor has been decided to be hiked by 1-9 per cent.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the decision to hike taxes on IMFL was taken to ensure higher revenues for the state.

“Cabinet has approved the recategorization of category of brands for Indian-made foreign liquor,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said.

He added: “Due to change of rates in other neighbouring states and in order to ensure more revenue for the state, we have declassified different brands and increased the rates on few of them.”

“Through this decision, the state will earn an additional (Rs) 25+ crore revenue,” the Meghalaya chief minister further informed.