TURA: The Achik Youth Movement for Better Society (AYMBS) has expressed its displeasure over the silence of 23 MLAs representing the Garo Hills in Meghalaya regarding the ongoing hunger strike led by a coalition of NGOs, spearheaded by ACHIK.

The hunger strike, now entering its second week in the town of Tura, demands the clearance of backlog appointments and the establishment of a Winter Capital in the region.

Gathering support from ACHIK and other NGOs, the protesters have been steadfast in their pursuit of these twin demands. However, the only exception to the silence among the MLAs has been seen in Gambegre MLA Saleng Sangma.

Peterjob A Sangma, President of AYMBS, expressed shock and sadness over the lack of response from the elected representatives. He reminded the MLAs of their election campaign promises to advocate for the welfare of the community and the region, stating that their current silence is unacceptable.

Also Read: Centre-Opposition clash over crimes against women and violence in Manipur

“The Garo Hills region rightfully deserves to be recognized as the second capital of the state, a decision previously agreed upon by our founding fathers. Despite this, no concrete steps have been taken to implement this decision in spirit. It is worth noting that the first cabinet meeting in 1970 was held in Tura,” Peterjob emphasized.

He further warned the 23 MLAs that their silence during this crucial time could result in accountability during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year, the GHADC elections, as well as the 2028 assembly elections.

Also Read: Assam: Youth dies after falling into pothole in Guwahati

He added, “We, the voters, have entrusted you with the responsibility to address our concerns. Our demands are not beyond reason or unconstitutional.”

“The Chief Minister and the Governor hold the key to approving the establishment of a second capital. Our 23 MLAs should take inspiration from Saleng Sangma’s proactive approach and come forward to fulfil this long-pending demand,” asserted Peterjob.