Baridua: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 46-year-old man when his two-wheeler collided with a dumper carrying stone chips at 9th mile Baridua, Meghalaya near USTM, opposite to a petrol pump.

The victim has been identified as Killing Mukhim, a resident of Bara Killing under Khanapara Police Station.

The dumper involved in the accident bears a registration number from Nagaland and belongs to Uranus Stone Products, owned by Ankit Mittal, according to reports.

Following the collision, the dumper driver fled the scene, leaving the victim in critical condition.

Locals with the help of police rushed the injured man to Civil Hospital Nongpoh, but unfortunately, he was declared brought dead upon arrival.

News of the accident quickly spread, attracting a large crowd to the scene.

Some individuals in the crowd attempted to set the dumper on fire out of anger.

However, with the immediate response of the police and the CRPF ensured the situation was swiftly brought under control, and the fire was extinguished.

The involved vehicles, including the dumper and the victim’s two-wheeler, have been towed to the Police Station for further investigation.

Authorities have registered a case in connection with the incident and are currently searching for the driver, who fled the scene.