Tura: Police have arrested three suspected dacoits along with arms and ammunition in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district, said officials on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team from the West Garo Hills district late on Friday night carried out an operation at the Nikikona village area under Phulbari police station and arrested three dacoits.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition from them.

West Garo Hills district SP Vivekanand Singh Rathore said the operation was launched based on secret information.

“We have arrested three criminals and recovered one pistol, one magazine, three rounds of live ammunition, one Motorcycle bearing registration number ML-08G-4295, one Scooty without registration number, two mobile phones, two SIM cards in possession from them,” Rathore said.

The arrested persons were identified as Silman R Marak, 30, Elias Alom, 24, and Nur Hussain, 22.

The senior police official said a case has been registered in connection with this and further investigation is underway.