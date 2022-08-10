Shillong: In a massive recovery, the Meghalaya Police on Tuesday night seized over 1500 kg of marijuana having a value of Rs 4.7 crore from East Jaintia Hills district.

Following the recovery, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote on Twitter, “Drug traffickers trying hard to push cannabis in Meghalaya to ruin the state but their nefarious designs foiled. In a diligent ops @ejhpolice seized 1555.38 kg Marijuana worth ?4.7 Cr & 1 minitruck. Investigation is on. Appreciate the commendable efforts by @MeghalayaPolice.”

In another case, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested 37 persons including 5 women from the Polo market area of Shillong for illegal drug dealings.

During the operation, heroin weighing 8.97 gm, 286.93 gm of cannabis, 20 Nitrazepam tablets, 330 empty vials, 10 syringes, 3 empty Golden Tobacco containers, 6 mobile phones, 1 scooter, 2 local taxis, and cash of Rs 1,49,280 were seized.

CM Sangma informing this tweeted, “In a well coordinated ops against drug traffickers in Shillong, @EKH_Police nabbed 37 peddlers and seized- Cash ?1.5 lakh 8.97 gms Heroin 286.93 gms cannabis 20 Nitrozepam tab 435 vials 10 syringes 06 mobile phones 01 scooter 02 taxis. Well done.”