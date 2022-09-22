Meet Jaydeep Chakravartty, the ‘key expert’ of Meghalaya’s budding casino industry.

Online gaming and betting consultant Jaydeep Chakravartty has been appointed as Expert Member of the Meghalaya Gaming Commission, and will play the pro-active role of shaping the casino industry in the state.

The Meghalaya Gaming Commission is the only authority of its kind in India, and will ‘regulate’ gaming in the state, which involves addressing and settling disputes between operators and players.

Despite strong criticism by political and religious leaders, the Meghalaya government is all set to launch three casinos along the southern periphery of Guwahati city.

Though the names of the three companies granted temporary licenses have not been publicized, sources said, one of the casinos is coming up on the GS Road at 9th mile, opposite the CRPF camp. Another casino is coming up in an upcoming resort on Jorbil – 13th Mile road.

Sources said Jaydeep Chakravartty is originally from Kolkata, and was based in Hyderabad for long time, and is a well known name in the gaming industry across the globe.

Before accepting Meghalaya government’s offer, Chakravartty was the vice- president at Markor Technology – formerly known as Nektan PLC.

Markor Technology is a Gibraltar – based company, and it has its office at the Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

As vice-president at Markor Technology, Jaydeep Chakravartty headed expansion in emerging markets across Asia and Africa.

Before joining Markor Technology, Jaydeep Chakravartty worked at Ingenuity Gaming, Ladbrokes, 32Red and Cozy Games.

Jaydeep Chakravartty has vowed to ‘create a vibrant gaming ecosystem’ in Meghalaya, which will generate revenue for the state’s exchequer.