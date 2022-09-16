SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has decided to put brakes on its plans of setting up casinos in the state.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday.

However, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act and Rules, which was passed last year won’t be repealed.

“We have given instruction to stop any further process to happen, but the processes that happen before that order was given, those processes are there, hence the decision that we have taken and the communication that we have made to everybody is we are not going to move any further than where we are,” the Meghalaya CM said.

Notably, the Meghalaya government was under tremendous pressure from different groups in the state, including Church leaders, to abandon the plans of setting up Casinos in the state.

The government granted the temporary licences to three firms for operating on-premises casinos to promote niche tourism in the state.

“Those provisional licences are going to automatically lapse after a certain time is gone,” he added.