SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government has handed over the letter of allotment for 10 acres of land in the New Shillong Township for the CRPF to set up a permanent base.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma in a video statement released to the media after the meeting held in the Secretariat with the CRPF said that the CRPF have for many years requested the Government of Meghalaya to allot a permanent location and permanent camp for them.

He added that since a permanent location was still to be allotted, the different battalions and companies of the CRPF have been kept in different parts of the city and the state on a temporary basis, an arrangement which was extended for a very long time.

“Today we have decided and in fact handed over the allotment of 10 acres of land in the New Shillong township area next to IIM for the CRPF to have a permanent camp in the State of Meghalaya which will further facilitate the process of shifting the temporary camps and taking the different CRPF personnel from those temporary camps to the permanent land which is being given to them. We also discussed regarding the shifting of the camps in certain locations where there had been lot of demand from the public also, like in the areas of Mawlai’, the Meghalaya Chief Minister said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the shifting of the CRPF camps to the permanent site will commence once the finalisation and approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI, is received, to take over the land which has been allotted by the State Government.

The meeting also discussed the way forward for the most suitable utilisation of the land once the temporary camps are vacated by the CRPF.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister said that the Government is contemplating setting up skill and entrepreneurship training facilities or an arts and culture centre in the CRPF camp in Mawlai once it is vacated.

“We had a very productive meeting and we are hopeful that very soon the approval from MHA will come for the taking over of the land by the CRPF which has been allotted by us today”, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.