GUWAHATI: Indian and Bangladesh governments have approved six more border haats in Northeast to promote the local business and livelihood of the people living alongside the frontiers, officials said.

Of the six “Border Haats” (markets) four will be set up in Meghalaya and two will be established in Tripura.

Senior officials of Tripura’s Industries and Commerce Department said that the state government has proposed to the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industries to sanction eight more “Border Haats” along the state’s border with Bangladesh.



Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi laid the foundation stone for Kamalpur (India) – Kurmaghat (in Moulvibazar district of Bangladesh) “Border Haat” in eastern Tripura on Thursday. Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh, Vikram K. Doraiswami was also present on the occasion.



The official said that the Kamalpur (India) – Kurmaghat “Border Haat” would be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 5.30 crore of which the Central government would provide around Rs 2.50 crore.



As per reports, the Indian and Bangladeshi governments also approved to set up another “Border Haat” in Raghna (India)-Batuli (Bangladesh) along northern Tripura.



The four Northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Assam share a 1,880-km long border with Bangladesh.