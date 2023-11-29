SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has demanded the intervention of Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh to ensure that all Central government offices implement the 44% job reservation for Scheduled Tribes in the state.

In a letter to Lyngdoh, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said that the Indigenous Tribal youths of the state are being deprived of opportunities due to the non-implementation of the Office Memorandums and other instructions issued by the Government of India.

The council has urged upon the Government of Meghalaya to take appropriate steps to ensure that all the Central Government offices/Institutions/undertakings, etc located in the State of Meghalaya follow and implement the Office Memoranda and other instructions issued by the Government of India.

These guidelines are necessary to provide job opportunities for the Scheduled Tribe people of Meghalaya.

In addition to the job reservation demand, the HYC has also demanded the immediate setting up of Fast Track Courts for speedy disposal of NDPS cases and implementation of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PIT-NDPS Act).

The HYC has stated that the non-implementation of the PIT-NDPS Act is leading to a rise in drug trafficking in the state.

The council has requested the government to take action against all offenders under the PIT-NDPS Act.