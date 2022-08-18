Shillong: The Asian Confluence in collaboration with the U.S. Consulate General Kolkata organized a conclave in Shillong on Thursday.

The conclave was held on the theme “The North Eastern Region of India and the neighbourhood as a strategic connector for the Indo Pacific region”.

The conclave witnessed a galaxy of speakers speaking on three themes- i) trade and connectivity, ii) climate and ecology and iii) migration and peace-building.

In her opening remarks, Amb Riva Ganguly Das, Former Secretary (East), Union Ministry of External Affairs, and Member Governing Council, Asian Confluence who also served as a high commissioner of Bangladesh and Director General ICCR, said, “Northeast region is a vital link between two very important pillars of Indian Foreign Policy: Neighborhood First and Act East. Northeast region connects us to our neighbours and to one of the most economically dynamic and politically significant geographies in the world – the ASEAN and the Indo Pacific”.

Amb Md Shahidul Haque, former Bangladeshi foreign secretary in his keynote address made a detailed presentation on the Indo-Pacific and talked about Bangladesh‘s point of view.

Margaret MacLeod, First Secretary, Public Diplomacy Section, U.S. Embassy New Delhi said, “We seek to deepen our role in the Indo-Pacific, building shared capacity with our partners to address our shared challenges. I look forward to learning what opportunities the people of North East India see for cooperation to respond to regional and global challenges”.

Adrian J. Pratt, Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate General Kolkata said, “In keeping with the larger regional goals of integration and development, it is very important to create local stakes to sustain that over a long period of time- in building market connectivity, human and natural capital, diversity, and cultural richness.

“In the post-pandemic world, leveraging these factors could play an important role in the growing QUAD partnership in the Indo-Pacific narrative,” he said.

Sabyasachi Dutta, Executive Director, Asian Confluence said “It is really important, for us to connect the dots between the strategic importance of the Northeast region and the evolving Indo Pacific in global geopolitics. It’s a pleasure to collaborate with the US consulate to put together this timely dialogue as a part of a larger initiative to connect Indo Pacific at the people level”.

Secretary, Northern Eastern Council, K Moses Chalai, also delivered opening remarks at the inaugural.

A detailed presentation on connectivity and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in the region was made by noted expert Dr. Prabir De, Professor and Coordinator, ASEAN- India Centre, RIS, New Delhi.

Senior policymakers and eminent scholars from the region like Samudragupta Kashyap, Assam State Information Commissioner, Ch. Ibohal Meitei, Professor, Manipur Institute of Management Studies, Manipur University, Monish Singh, Regional Director, ICCR, Nandini Bhattacharya Panda, distinguished fellow, Asian Confluence, Batskhem Myrboh, Asst. Prof. Department of Political Science, Synod College, Saswati Choudhury, Director In-charge, Amiyo Kumar Das Institute, and Shah. Tanvir Monsur, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Guwahati shared their valuable insights.

The interactive dialogue which was well attended by students and faculty from nearby colleges ended with a cultural program hosted by ICCR and Asian Confluence, highlighting the role of culture as a medium of dialogue.