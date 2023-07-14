SHILLONG: The Catholic Church of Meghalaya, Shillong has raised objections to the proposed implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).

The Catholic Church of Meghalaya, Shillong expressed “serious concerns” over the proposed implementation of uniform civil code (UCC).

Catholic Church of Meghalaya, Shillong has written to the Law Commission of India, highlighting objections to the implementation of uniform civil code (UCC).

“We strongly convey our displeasure that the beliefs, customs and traditions of ‘one religion’ be imposed on other religious customs or religious beliefs through the UCC,” the Catholic Church of Meghalaya, Shillong stated in the letter.

The Catholic Church of Meghalaya, Shillong also apprised the law commission about fears that uniform civil code “shall destroy” the special rights and provisions that “empower the tribal communities”.

“What is the urgency for the central government to enforce the UCC,” the Catholic Church of Meghalaya, Shillong questioned.

It added: “We strongly recommend the concerned department and the government of India not to implement the UCC in our diverse country.”

Also read: Northeast won’t get affected by uniform civil code, says central minister

It may be mentioned here that the union home ministry had earlier assured the Nagaland government that the Centre is mulling to exclude the Christian community and some tribal areas from the purview of the uniform civil code (UCC).

“He (Amit Shah) in no uncertain terms assured the delegation that the Centre is actively considering for exemption of Christians and some tribal areas from the purview of the 22nd Law Commission’s exercise,” Nagaland government spokesperson and minister KG Kenye stated.

Also read: Christians, tribal areas likely to be exempted from uniform civil code: Nagaland government

Notably, some sections in the Northeast states have raised objection to proposed implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).

Strongest of the opposition to proposed implementation of the UCC has come from Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, which are Christian-majority states.