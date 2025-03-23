Tura: West Garo Hills police have rescued a kidnapped businessman following an ‘encounter’ near Danangre Songma village, under Dadenggre Police Station in Meghalaya, officials said.

Police said one kidnapper was killed in the ‘encounter’ that preceded the rescue, and another was arrested.

According to Meghalaya police, Ruvi Hussain was abducted by armed assailants on Thursday while transporting cattle near Danangre Songma.

His son, Rasik Hussain, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Damal Asim Police Station in West Garo Hills district, reporting the abduction by unknown individuals armed with firearms and daggers, said a police official.

The official said that during the subsequent police operation, an encounter ensued, resulting in injuries to two of the kidnappers.

Raksan Marak succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital. Chingsan Marak was apprehended and is now in Meghalaya police custody.

Police recovered a country-made shotgun, a knife, and other incriminating evidence from the scene.