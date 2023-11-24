Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative posts or jobs in Meghalaya High Court

Meghalaya High Court is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of System Officer and Junior Administrative Assistant. The High Court of Meghalaya was inaugurated by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Altamas Kabir, the then Chief Justice of India in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya and the then Hon’ble Union Minister of Law and Justice on 25th March, 2013 in its new building.

Name of post : System Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B. Tech in Computer Science/ BCA or Masters Degree in Computer Engineering/

IT/ Computer Applications.

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Bachelor degree from a recognized University with Computer Knowledge

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications through online mode by clicking on the “Online Application” icon appearing in the website viz. www.meghalayahighcourt.nic.in.

The last date for receiving online applications is on 20th December, 2023 by 1700 hours.

Application Fees :

Application Fees for the said posts for general applicants is Rs.400/-(Rupees Four hundred) only and Rs.200/-(Rupees Two hundred) only for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here