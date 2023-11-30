SHILLONG: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTA) has urged the Meghalaya government to implement a policy to regulate tourist vehicles coming from outside the state.

AKMTA president Ricaldinus Dohling said that tourist vehicles from outside the state, especially from Assam, are snatching the livelihood of local drivers who ferry tourists to different spots, especially Sohra and Dawki.

He said that the association has suggested to the state government to identify designated locations like ISBT as a stop location for tourist vehicles coming from outside the state.

From such locations, local tourist vehicles can ferry tourists to various tourist spots in the state.

Dohling said that the association has also made an appeal to the minister of transport to relax the parking time in the morning for tourist taxi waiting for passengers in Khyndai Lad area.

They also met Tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh to urge the department to implement a policy for the regulation process.