Guwahati: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) faced flak from the Meghalaya High Court over the deplorable state of National Highway 6, which is filled with potholes.

Hearing a petition, a high court bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice B Bhattacharjee said that it is shameful that a government organization like NHAI has to be reminded of its duties.

It pointed out the stretch of Jowai-Ratcherra stretch of NH-6 where the condition of the road is extremely pathetic and the entire supply chain gets affected by this.

Two stretches of roads were mentioned — Sonapur to Ratacherra and Jowai to Sonapur — where NHAI informed the court that they have engaged a new contractor for work to renovate the road and make it pothole-free.

The petitioner showed pictures of the stretch of road and mentioned that this clearly nullifies that any progress has happened after the new contractor has been engaged.

The judges pulled up the national authority for negligence in complying with their responsibilities. They have asked the central body to immediately start the repair work and restore the navigability of the stretch from Jowai to Ratecherra within a month.

The court also slammed the local authorities in Shillong for not bringing this deplorable state of the road to their notice earlier.