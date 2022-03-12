Shillong: The Meghalaya Government will soon deploy 100 electric buses in its capital Shillong to reduce pollution and traffic jams.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that his government has allotted Rs 20 crore for these EVs and soon the vehicles would be seen on the roads.

Sangma also stated that apart from Shillong, e-buses and e-buggies would be deployed in major tourist destinations in the state.

He also said that since there is a major tourist inflow in the state, 200 luxury tourists vehicles will also be deployed and entrepreneurs who are engaged in such operations will be provided with a 50 per cent subsidy.

The Meghalaya Government in its Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021, has already exempted road tax for new EVs in the state till March 31, 2026.

With this, the government also announced that the allocation for the Smart City project in Shillong has been increased to Rs 1000 crores.