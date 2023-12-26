Manipur has stood as a sports powerhouse for the country over the last couple of decades, producing renowned athletes like the legendary boxer and multiple world champion Mary Kom, weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, pugilist Laishram Sarita Devi, and Padma Shri boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh, among others.

The year 2023 has been particularly remarkable for Manipur‘s sports achievers. A total of 43 Manipuri athletes were part of the Indian contingent in 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, 2023. A total of nine of athletes from Manipur secured medals—a record among the northeastern states.

The 37th National Games, held at the Fatorda Football Stadium, Goa, saw Manipur shine with a total of 82 medals—30 gold, 22 silver, and 30 bronze medals. Placed at the 7th position nationally, Manipur’s athletes showcased exceptional talent and determination.

We have compiled a list of these outstanding individuals who have made the nation proud, conquering the world from their humble backgrounds.

1. Naorem Roshibina Devi (Silver in Wushu)

Born on December 30, 2000, in Kwaksiphai Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur District, Manipur, Naorem Roshibina Devi won a silver medal in Wushu (Kung Fu). This marked India’s first medal in the sport at the ongoing Asian Games. Despite her satisfaction with the performance, Roshibina expressed a desire for gold and shared her concern about the situation in her home state, presently in turmoil. Her father, Naorem Damu Singh, a farmer, encouraged her to aim for the top in upcoming international competitions.

Roshibina began practicing Wushu 15 years ago, starting with kicking and punching an improvised punching bag at home. She later honed her skills at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training center in Imphal.

2. Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma (Gold in Men’s Hockey)

The Indian men’s hockey team clinched gold at the Asian Games 2023, dominating the high-stakes final match against Japan. Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma, born on May 2, 1995, in Imphal East, played a crucial role as a midfielder. His journey in hockey began in 2003, and after initial training at the Posterior Hockey Academy Manipur, he joined the Bhopal Hockey Academy. Nilakanta Sharma’s skills and dedication led to his selection for the national junior team in 2014.

3. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (Bronze in Women’s Hockey)

In the women’s hockey third-place playoff match at the Asian Games 2023, India defeated Japan 2-1, securing a bronze medal. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, born on February 25, 1992, in Imphal, Manipur, played a vital role as a former captain of the Indian national team. With over 150 international caps, Chanu is nominated for the Arjuna Award for the year 2023. Encouraged by her uncle, she joined the Posterior Hockey Academy in Manipur in 2002, setting the stage for her remarkable hockey career.

4. Bichu Devi Kharibam (Bronze in Women’s Hockey)

India secured another bronze in women’s hockey, beating Japan 2-1. Bichu Devi Kharibam, born on December 3, 2000, and a goalkeeper for the Indian hockey team, transitioned to hockey from football at the suggestion of her father. Initially reluctant, she excelled in the sport and, in 2015, joined the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in Gwalior. Under the guidance of coach Paramjeet Singh, Bichu Devi honed her skills, contributing to India’s success at the Asian Games 2023.

5. Sunil Singh Salam (Bronze in Canoeing)

Sunil Singh Salam, a 24-year-old canoeist and son of a fisherman from Moirang, Manipur, won bronze in canoeing at the Asian Games 2023. His family’s primary source of income is fishing at Loktak Lake. Sunil, now a havildar in the Indian Army, faced financial challenges initially, but after joining the Army in 2017, he managed to sustain his passion for canoeing. Sunil’s inherent connection to water, growing up near Loktak Lake, influenced his interest in the sport. His journey involved training at the Roorkee Army center and Bhopal SAI Center under coach Pijush Baroi.

6. Sepak Takraw Team (Bronze in Team Event)

In the 19th Asian Games, the Indian Sepak Takraw team, consisting of Maipak Devi Ayekpam, Chaoba Devi Oinam, Khushbu, Priya Devi Elangbam, and Leirentombi Devi Elangbam, secured bronze in the team event. Although they lost to Thailand in the semi-finals, both losing semi-finalists receive bronze medals in Sepak Takraw. Ayekpam Maipak Devi, born on March 2, 1988, is from Phubala Makha Leikai, Bishnupur, Manipur, and joined SSB in 2017. Chaoba Devi, born on March 2, 1988, began her training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) North-East Regional Centre from 2011 to 2016 and is currently employed as a Physical Education teacher in the Youth Services and Sports Department, Manipur.