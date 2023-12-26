IMPHAL: The eight-month long violence in Manipur has affected the tourism sector in the state.

This was claimed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh while speaking to the media.

According to Manipur CM Biren Singh, tourists’ footfall in the state reduced by around 80 percent.

“Tourism got affected; reduced to 10-20 percent of what was recorded earlier,” Manipur CM said.

CM Biren Singh attributed the drop in tourists’ footfall to recent ethnic violence Manipur.

No crisis or problem in Manipur for past five months, claims CM Biren Singh

“There has been no crisis or problem in Manipur for the past five months.”

This was claimed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday (December 25).

Speaking to the media on the occasion of Christmas, Manipur CM Biren Singh said that although violence broke out in the Northeast state back in May this year, there has been no crisis or problem in the state for the past five months.

“All have been counting the period of crisis as eight months, but there has been no problem in the state for the past five months,” said Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

However, the Manipur chief minister appealed to all the people of the state to stop perpetrating violence and start peace dialogue.

“I appeal to all the people to stop violence in the state and start getting involved in peace dialogue,” said Singh.

He said that complete peace and normalcy must return to the Northeast state of Manipur soon.

“Imphal valley is beginning to get normal. Similarly normalcy will also return to other districts of the state like Kangpokpi and Churachandpur,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

The Manipur chief minister also admitted that violence affected the tourism sector of the state.