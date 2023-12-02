Guwahati: “Now we are aiming for the next Asian Games to be held in Japan and our Wushu players, who were denied visas by China, will be trained in the best of facilities and the government will ensure their selection in the national team so that they can bring laurels for our state and the country,” Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday.

Three promising Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu, were denied entry to China to participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games on September 23, this year.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to sports, Khandu informed that

“Despite three Wushu players from the state and part of the Indian national team being denied visa by China to participate in the Asian Games, the state government officially recognized them as part of India’s contingent to the Asian Games and as per the state sports policy awarded them with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh each,” Khandu said while inaugurating the 11th Badminton Championship being held here at Seijosa in PakkeKessang district.

Khandu said that with the next Olympics in mind and to encourage athletes and sportspersons of the state, the state government has declared Rs. 5 crore for Gold, Rs. 3 crore for Silver and Rs. 2 crore for Bronze in any Olympics event.

The championship is organized by the Greater Kameng Badminton Association annually to foster sportsmanship and brotherhood amongst the people of the undivided Kameng region comprising PakkeKessang, East Kameng, West Kameng and Tawang districts.

Hailing the camaraderie and sportsmanship showcased by the people of the four districts, Khandu said sports are one of the best means to foster unity and brotherhood.

“This championship has kept alive the unity amongst the people who were once part of a single district, Kameng. I hope to see the same unity in the next edition of the championship when one more district will be added by further bifurcation of the greater Kameng region,” he said signalling the creation of a new district – Bichom – soon.

Recalling his late father former chief minister Dorjee Khandu’s love and attachment to badminton, he said that to continue the legacy he had donated a vast land near the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy at Chimpu, Itanagar to promote badminton.

He informed that a huge badminton academy with eight courts of international standard is coming up on his donated land and expressed optimism that Arunachal Pradesh would soon be able to host national and international badminton championships.

Khandu said that sports in India as well as in Arunachal Pradesh has risen several notches due to the proactive sports policy of the central and state government.

“Arunachal Pradesh, as a sporting state in the country, was nowhere in the scene. Before 2014, even India as a country ranked very low in the world of sports. But things have changed. The medal tallies in the recent Olympic Games, Asian Games, Paralympics, etc are proof of India’s emerging as a sporting nation. Likewise, Arunachal Pradesh too has made its mark and today is ranked third in the Northeast after Manipur and Assam,” he said.

He assured the Greater Kameng Badminton Association that the state government will continue to support the conduct of the annual Greater Kameng Badminton Championship with grants.

“In fact, I will ensure that the grant is enhanced to Rs. 30 lakh from the present Rs. 20 lakh for smooth and successful conduct of the championship,” Khandu added.

Khandu, on the occasion, also inaugurated an Indoor Sports Hall and witnessed the inaugural Badminton matches.

Arunachal Pradesh sports minister Mama Natung, local legislator Biyuram Wahge and MLAs Goruk Pordung and Hayeng Mangfi from East Kameng district were also present at the function.