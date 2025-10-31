Guwahati: Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Thursday chaired the third high-level review meeting on Manipur’s development roadmap, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to accelerating growth, infrastructure, and livelihood generation in the state.

The meeting, held in the presence of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and senior officials from both MDoNER and the Manipur government, assessed the progress of ongoing projects and identified new initiatives aimed at aligning the state’s development with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Among the meeting’s key highlights was the revival of Manipur Polo, the traditional sport deeply interwoven with the state’s identity.

Scindia announced plans to re-establish Manipur as India’s Polo Capital by developing international-standard coaching centres, training academies, and world-class infrastructure.

The initiative aims to blend heritage with opportunity, positioning polo as a catalyst for sports-linked tourism, youth employment, and cultural branding.

“Manipur’s legacy as the birthplace of modern polo will be leveraged to build a new economic and cultural narrative,” Scindia said.

Focusing on the state’s traditional strengths, Scindia unveiled plans to strengthen handloom and handicraft enterprises through the establishment of 250 mini and 200 mega production units.

The initiative will support Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and local entrepreneurs, enhance design innovation, and expand domestic and international markets.

“These initiatives will not only preserve Manipur’s distinctive craft traditions but also turn them into engines of rural enterprise and women-led economic growth,” Scindia added.

An Integrated Textile Park, coupled with an Institute of Technology and Design, will also be set up to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and skill development in the sector.

The minister emphasised leveraging the PM Gati Shakti framework to connect Vibrant Villages with key tourism circuits and logistics hubs. Improved rural connectivity, he said, will help unlock Manipur’s tourism potential while ensuring balanced regional growth.

The development roadmap includes promoting eco-tourism and cultural tourism around heritage sites, handloom clusters, and polo grounds, turning Manipur’s natural and cultural wealth into sustainable livelihood opportunities.

In the agricultural sector, Scindia reviewed the progress of the palm oil cultivation programme, setting an ambitious target of 10,000 hectares over the next four years to strengthen agri-based livelihoods and local self-reliance.

He also called for fast-tracking industrial and logistics infrastructure to attract private investment and enhance the state’s competitiveness in trade and manufacturing.

Emphasising accountability and measurable outcomes, Scindia directed departments to ensure accelerated, result-oriented implementation of projects across all sectors.

He further assured that the Ministry of DoNER would act as a “proactive facilitator” to ensure inclusive, sustainable, and people-centric growth.

“Through these successive reviews, we are establishing a model of purpose, partnership, and progress. Manipur, with its rich heritage, entrepreneurial spirit, and community strength, is fast emerging as a beacon of self-reliance and growth under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Scindia said.