Aizawl: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday said that Mizoram needs a double-engine government to bring development to the state.

Singh arrived in Aizawl on Wednesday for a two-day visit to campaign for the party’s candidate in the upcoming Assembly bypoll for the Dampa seat, scheduled for November 11.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office, Singh said that development and welfare schemes often do not reach the people unless the party in power at the Centre is also in power in the state.

He said that BJP-ruled states have performed far better than non-BJP-ruled states in terms of development and growth.

“If the party in power in the state is not on the same page as the ruling party at the Centre, people are often deprived of development and welfare schemes. Mizoram requires BJP representatives to bring development to the state,” Singh said.

He expressed confidence that the BJP could win the upcoming Dampa bypoll.

Singh also said that the saffron party has the potential to grow in Christian-majority Mizoram in the near future.

He claimed that the BJP-led NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has performed comparatively better in terms of development and strengthening the country’s economy.

Singh added that India is expected to become the largest economy in the world by 2047, marking 100 years of the country’s independence.

He further said that the NDA government gives top priority to the progress of the Northeastern region and has brought development across various sectors.