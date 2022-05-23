Amid the deteriorating condition of floods in Manipur, a group of people in a village in the state, rescued a Sangai deer, which is considered to be among endangered species.

The Sangai deer had entered into a village in Manipur to escape from floods that has been wreaking havoc in the state.

The villagers on spotting the Sangai deer, who looked exhausted, rescued it and informed the Manipur forest department.

“#Sangai deer, an endangered species of Manipur ran away to a village from his habitat in order to escape from flash floods in the forest areas. Making a wise decision, the villagers safely captured him and alerted the Forest Department,” manipur forest and environment minister Th Biswajit Singh said while tweeting a video the animal after being rescued.

Also read: Batatdrava violence: Assam TMC demands probe into custodial death allegations, police suspects ‘terror link’ into arson incident

In the video, the exhausted Sangai deer is seen lying down while a man pats its head and body.

The deer was then treated and released back to a nearby forest by the officials of the Manipur forest department.

Manipur minister Th Biswajit Singh also tweeted a video the Sangai deer being released back at the forest.

Immediately responding on the incident, I directed the forest officials to take cognizance on this matter and the deer was safely released back to forest.@moefcc pic.twitter.com/vWFz3QorpZ — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) May 22, 2022