Imphal: Representatives of the Teli community, a small but historically significant group residing primarily at Telipati in Imphal East district met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Led by Ashok Prasad Sahu, the delegation expressed their concerns regarding the ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur and its impact on the community.

Highlighting the anxieties and hardships faced by the Telis due to the conflict, they emphasized the need for immediate action to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

They stressed that the unrest had affected all sections of society, including their own, and pledged their commitment to contributing towards a peaceful resolution.

Governor Uikey acknowledged the delegation’s concerns and reiterated the government’s ongoing efforts to address the issue.

She mentioned ongoing discussions with civil society organizations from both communities to find an amicable solution.

She urged all stakeholders, including the Telis, to actively cooperate with the government in this crucial process.

“Women leaders have also expressed their willingness to support the government in creating a conducive atmosphere for dialogue,” the Governor stated.

She further appealed to the visiting representatives to extend their full support in the endeavor to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.