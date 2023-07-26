Imphal: The Manipur government has cautioned media outlets against disseminating false or unverified information concerning the ongoing violence and unrest in the state.

The warning comes in the wake of recent publications and announcements reporting the alleged killing of a woman police constable in Moreh on Wednesday, which has now been confirmed as inaccurate.

Vineet Joshi, Chief Secretary of the Manipur Government, expressed concern over numerous registered and unregistered Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) publishing unverified information through both print and electronic media platforms.

Such content, he stated, has the potential to escalate the ongoing violence and incite certain communities.

Also Read: Manipur crisis: 305 bunkers of warring communities destroyed, says police

The state government said it would be taking this matter seriously as it hampers the peace restoration efforts.

The Chief Secretary earnestly requested all editors of print and electronic media in the state to refrain from publishing or broadcasting any information related to the ongoing violence unless it has been thoroughly verified.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims ‘Love Jihad’ involvement in Golaghat triple murder

Emphasizing the sensitivity of the situation and the need to prevent any further untoward incidents, Joshi called on all concerned stakeholders to avoid sharing unverified or false information.

He warned that individuals or organizations found violating these guidelines will be held accountable, and appropriate legal action will be taken against them.