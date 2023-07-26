Imphal: A teenage boy fell victim to an alleged bomb attack at his home in the strife-torn village of Phoubakchao Ithai Awang Leikai in Manipur.

The unidentified assailants targeted the residence of 18-year-old Longjam Naocha, leaving him with serious injuries.

The horrifying attack took place around 11 pm on Tuesday night while the family was asleep.

Also Read: Assam: Dihing Welfare Society write to President Murmu seeking action against crimes against women

Armed miscreants hurled two bombs at the house, one of them hitting the roof and causing it to explode inside.

The teenager suffered grave injuries to his head and left leg from the splinters of the bomb that struck him.

The injured boy was immediately rushed to Raj Medicity Hospital in Imphal for urgent medical attention.

Also Read: Removal of N Biren Singh as CM, a CBI enquiry will bring justice in Manipur: Asaduddin Owaisi

Longjam Borbabu, the father of the injured youth, reported that the attackers started the assault by opening fire before resorting to devastating bomb explosions. One of the bombs narrowly missed its target, adding to the terror that has engulfed the village.

Phoubakchao Ithai Awang Leikai has been mired in a war-like situation due to the ongoing ethnic violence that erupted on May 3.

In response to the situation, the police arrived at the scene and collected the unexploded bomb and splinters on Wednesday morning.

Speaking from Raj Medicity, Imphal, Meena Devi, a concerned resident, urgently appealed to the state government to provide foolproof security measures to safeguard the villagers from further attacks.