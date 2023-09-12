NEW DELHI: Security agencies have warned against resurgence of insurgency activities in the strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur.

According to a PTI report, security agencies have also stated that members of banned outfits are mingling with crowds during protest to stoke tensions in Manipur.

This warning from central security agencies follows a faceoff between protestors and security forces at Molnoi village near Pallel in Tengnoupal district of Manipur last week.

Members belonging to banned groups United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were allegedly part of the mob from which gunshots were fired at an army officer that left him severely injured in Manipur, the report claimed.

The injured Army officer has been identified as Lt Colonel Raman Tyagi.

According to security agencies, dormant insurgent outfits like the UNLF, PLA, Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) — have resumed subversive operations again.