IMPHAL: Permission for the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra may be granted by the BJP-led Manipur government “only after a security review”.

This was stated by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday (January 09).

Speaking to the media on the matter, Manipur CM Biren Singh said that grant of permission to the Congress rally “is under active consideration”.

“Reports from various security agencies are being reviewed. A decision will be taken only after assessment of the reports,” said Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress party will begin in Manipur on January 14 and will culminate in Mumbai on March 20.

The BJP-led Manipur government headed by CM N Biren Singh is under pressure from the opposition Congress as the state government has so far been unable to grant the go-ahead signal for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra scheduled to begin at noon from Imphal — the capital of violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur — on January 14.

“The people of Manipur have suffered a lot due to continuous ongoing violence in the state. During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will meet people and fight for their justice,” said Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, will get launched in Imphal and traverse through 107 kilometres spanning four districts of strife-torn Manipur in one day.