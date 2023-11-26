Imphal: The number of Myanmar nationals seeking refuge in Manipur’s eastern border districts has climbed to around 600 as of Sunday, according to official sources.

The influx of refugees, primarily from the Shan, Myanmarese (Burmese), and a few Kuki communities in Aungzangya and Momo Mongjang villages of Myanmar, began on November 23. They have crossed into India through Phaikoh, Huimin-Thana, Zoro, and Aloyo in Manipur’s Kamjong district, which is predominantly inhabited by Naga tribes.

Phaikoh, the last village in Manipur bordering Myanmar, is approximately 33 kilometres from the Kamjong District Headquarters.

The district administration is diligently gathering biometric data and other details from all refugees.

They have been provided shelter at the Kheirongren Camp, the new settlement area of Ramphoi village in the Kamjong district.

Following directives from the central and state governments, verification of the refugees’ biometrics is being conducted at various relief camps.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kamjong district, Rang Peter, along with the Additional SP of Kamjong, the Chief Medical Officer of Kamjong, and the Officer in Charge of the Chassad Police Station, are currently stationed in Phaikoh village to assess the situation and provide essential amenities.

The initial influx of 460 Myanmar nationals into Manipur was attributed to fighting in the neighbouring country’s Sagaing region and Chin state, which involved intense gunfire and airstrikes, according to police sources.