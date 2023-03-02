Imphal: The Manipur government has seized over 2,484 number of heavy vehicles on a charge of engaging in illegal construction works at the paddy fields across the state during the past few years, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh told the state assembly on Wednesday.

Under the newly formed Act to conserve the paddy land, the state authority served over 2,484 show-cause notices for illegal construction on paddy land, the CM who is also in charge of revenue said while responding to a motion for disapproval of policy cut raised by opposition Congress MLA K Ranjit Singh int he 3rd session of the 12th Manipur Legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Asserting that Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act 2014 was formed in order to conserve the paddy land and wetland, the CM who is also the leader of the said that the new Act aims to restrict the conversion or reclamation of the paddy land/field from being brick field in Manipur.

Earlier, the firebrand opposition MLA Ranjit Singh raised the motion for disapproval of policy cut during ‘discussion and voting on demands for grants in Land Revenue, Stamps and Registration and District Administration on account of inability to preserve agricultural lands.