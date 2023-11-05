Over 200 goods-laden trucks stranded at Manipur-Nagaland border.

Imphal: Over 200 goods-laden trucks remain stranded on National Highway-102 (NH-102) at the Manipur-Nagaland border due to an indefinite economic blockade imposed by the All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM).

The blockade, which entered its third day on Sunday, is aimed at pressuring the state government to restore mobile internet services in accordance with the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on October 26, 2023.

Approximately 150 goods-laden trucks en route to Imphal from Assam via Dimapur in Nagaland are stuck between Khuzama (Nagaland) and Mao Gate (Manipur).

Several vehicles have also been halted in the Mao-Tadubi, Lairouching, and Mayangkhang areas of Manipur’s Senapati district.

In solidarity with ANSAM’s agitation, several student organizations have expressed their support, including the Senapati District Students’ Association (SDSA), Rongmei Naga Students’ Organisation Manipur (RNSOM), Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS), and Naga Students’ and Union Chandel (NSUC).

Amidst the ongoing crisis, the Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services for another five days, effective until November 5, 2023, at 7:45 pm.

Despite the blockade, the Manipur police report that the movement of 238 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-102 was facilitated on Saturday.

Strict security measures have been implemented in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy has been deployed along sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of vehicles.