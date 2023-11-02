Imphal: Contraband drug smuggling into Manipur from Myanmar weighing 608 grams valued at around Rs 1 crore in the international market was seized at a place along the Manipur-Nagaland order on Wednesday, a police report said.

Based on input from intelligence report, a team from Mao Police Station was conducting frisking and checking below Pudunamei along the Pudunamei-Kedima road in Senapati district of Manipur bordering Nagaland on the north at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

One Omni Van (Maruti Suzuki/Blue in color) was coming from the Senapati side towards Nagaland.

While the vehicle was around 100 meters away from the team, the driver of the said vehicle quickly ran away towards the jungle.

The police team went to the vehicle and on checking the vehicle, suspected drugs were found concealed on both sides of the rear door of the vehicle.

Accordingly, ADM/MAO Ningreingam Leisan (45) executive magistrate was deputed to do the necessary procedures.

On checking 47 soap cases were found concealed on both sides of the rear door of the vehicle.

The soap cases were weighed by using the weighing machine in the presence of the executive magistrate and weighed 608 grams (without the weight of the soap case).

One Omni Van (Maruti Suzuki/Blue in color) was impounded.

The seized items have been taken to Mao police station and a regular case is taken up with FIR No. 5(11) 2023 U/S 21(c)/60(3) ND & PS.

Further investigation is underway, the report added.