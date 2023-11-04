Imphal: “We want justice,” reads the placards held by the protesters who staged sit-in demonstrations against the killing of Sub Divisional Police Officer, Moreh, Chingtham Anand Kumar.

For the third day on Saturday, the demonstrations were held at different locations across the valley district.

The protesters condemned the killing of the SDPO Moreh apart from demanding enforcement of additional State forces in Moreh border town (Tengnoupal district) to drive out Chin-Kuki narco-terrorists who have been engaged in various forms of illegal activities including relentless attacks on people residing in the valley districts of the state.

On Saturday, the sit-in was organized at the Khegempali in Imphal West district and the attendees also observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the soul of Anand Kumar and prayed that the departed may rest in peace in the heavenly abode.

The Meitei Community Joint Coordinating Committee, an apex body of 18 local clubs of Waithou, Kiyam, Kiyam Siphai, Haokha, and Thoubal Khunou organised the demonstrations at Babu bazaar in Thoubal district on Friday.

The Kuki militant using a sniper rifle gunned down the SDPO on October 31, 2023.