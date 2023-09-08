Imphal: Normal life was crippled in Manipur on Friday, the first day of a 48-hour “public curfew” imposed by the Thoubal and Kakching District Apunba Lup (TAKDAL).

The curfew was imposed to protest the four-month-long violence in Manipur, which has displaced thousands of people.

TAKDAL is demanding an end to the violence, the return of the displaced people to their homes, and the protection of all indigenous people.

All business establishments, shops, vendors, hotels, motels, entertainment houses, and oil depots were closed.

Educational institutions also remained shut, and attendance in government offices was thin. Inter-state and inter-district buses did not operate, and taxis and autorickshaws kept off the road. However, flight services were normal.

In some areas, people blocked roads during the “curfew”. Near the gate of the Singjamei police station in Imphal, several Meitei Paibis were seen blocking the vehicles belonging to the Rapid Action Forces and returning them.

The curfew is being supported by other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and will conclude on Saturday afternoon.

The Manipur Chief Secretary, Dr. Vineet Joshi, has appealed to all sections of the public to continue performing their activities and functions during the curfew. He has also urged people to maintain peace and harmony.

The security forces have been deployed in all parts of the state to maintain law and order.