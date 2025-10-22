Imphal: Approximately 1.5 lakh kilograms of various indigenous fish meant for table consumption, worth over Rs 4.5 crore, were sold during the one-day 46th Annual Fish Fair-cum-Crop Competition 2025, held at Hapta Kangjeibung in Manipur’s Imphal, on Wednesday.

According to a report, the Department of Fisheries organized the competition as part of Ningol Chakkouba, a grand feast celebrated by the Meitei community, where brothers and parents honor their married sisters and daughters. The Ningol Chakkouba festival falls on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

The Director of Fisheries organized the event and fixed the prices of various fish varieties, ranging from Rs 240 to Rs 500 per kilogram, based on their sizes.

A total of 136 fish farmers from across the state participated in the competition and set up 141 stalls for the event.

Vendors sold locally produced fish varieties, including Meitei Sareng (Wallago attu), Rohu, Common Carp, Silver Carp, Pengba, Khabak, Ngaton, Ngahei, Ukabi, Porom, Tunghanbi, Ngakra (catfish), Muka Nga, Ngasang, and Nung-nga, among others.

Vivek Kumar Dewanga, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), Government of Manipur, addressed the inaugural function as the chief guest.

He stated that the state needs to produce at least 65,000 metric tonnes of fish annually to meet the growing demand, whereas current production stands at around 45,000 metric tonnes.

He added that the state spends approximately Rs 300 crore each year on importing table fish from other states, including Assam, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh.

He further stated that the government is making every effort to boost fish production over the next five years by launching various fish production projects.

Currently, 90 percent of the state’s population is non-vegetarian.