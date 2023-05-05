Dimapur: Various organisations in Nagaland, including church bodies, condemned the violence in Manipur and called for the restoration of peace.

Condemning the act of brutality on innocent people, particularly the killing of Christians, burning down of churches and vandalisation of private houses, the Ao Baptist Arogo Mungdang (ABAM), in a statement, on Friday said such acts gave rise to religious and social unrest in the region and called for the restoration of peace.

“We are saddened to see the element of elimination of a particular religion and ethnicity through the expansion of power, exploitation of lower tribe or class and rejection of morality,” the ABAM said. It added such acts legitimize unfair and manipulative powers and structures as there is no commitment towards building an inclusive community.

The ABAM urged all right-thinking people to overcome forces that perpetuate dissection and cause polarization. It prayed for communal harmony amongst the people through unitive agencies.

The Christian Forum Dimapur (CFD) said it was extremely distressing to see innocent people being targeted and persecuted on the basis of their religious and ethnic identity.

Condemning the violence, killing and atrocities on the people in Manipur, the forum said the right to practice one’s religion is a fundamental human right and that it is unacceptable for anyone to be subjected to violence and discrimination because of his or her faith.

The CFD expressed grief that many churches had been burnt and partially damaged and the sacred objects were desecrated without any provocation. It urged the Centre and the Manipur government to contain the violence immediately.

The Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR) called for an immediate end to the acts of killing and vandalism.

It urged community leaders and legislators to immediately take action to de-escalate the volatile situation and resume dialogue and negotiations with the stakeholders.

The NPMHR also mourned the loss of lives and communal fraternity in a region that had been long vitiated by wanton injustice and the use of force.

In a statement, the Naga Scholars’ Association said violence cannot be condoned or justified by any means.

“Violence and hatred can never be the solution to any issue as it would only lead to more conflicts, mistrust, and unrest in the long run,” it said.

The NSA said it unequivocally condemned any form of violence and mob activity that disrupted the peace and stability of the community.