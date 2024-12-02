Imphal: A group of Naga tribal women staged a protest rally at Tupul in Manipur’s Noney district on Monday, demanding an end to the ongoing violence between militant groups.

Under the banner “We want peace, no fighting, and no violence,” the women carried placards with the message “No fighting between brothers.”

The protest was organized by the Women’s Society of Tupul Area in response to the recent clashes between the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Issac Muiva (NSCN-IM).

Heavy gunfire erupted on Sunday in the Longsai(Nungsai) Chingkao Part I area, under Khoupum police station jurisdiction.

Similar incidents were reported on November 28 in the Sangji and Dollang inter-village areas. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in these encounters.

Despite both groups being engaged in peace talks with the central government, tensions have escalated.

The ZUF has accused the NSCN-IM of intruding into ZUF-dominated areas, creating fear and insecurity among the local population.

The ZUF has vowed to intensify defensive measures until the NSCN-IM withdraws its “provocative evil designs.”

They urged both sides to prioritize peace and avoid further bloodshed.