IMPHAL: The Naga solidarity walk culminated on Friday at Senapati district in Manipur.

The 81-kilometre long walk began on Thursday (July 28) at Kohima in Nagaland.

The Naga solidarity walk was organised by the global Naga forum (GNF).

Hundreds of people, belonging to the Naga community from the states of Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur took part the walk.

The two-day Naga solidarity walk was themed – “One People, One Destiny”.

The walk make a night halt at the Maram Naga area in Manipur on Thursday.

On Friday morning, the participants of the walk resumed their journey to Senapati in Manipur.

A special function was organised at Tahamzam in Senapati district of Manipur to mark the culmination of the walk.