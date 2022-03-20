Guwahati: N Biren Singh has been selected as Chief Minister of Manipur for a second time, BJP announced on Sunday.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Imphal announced N Birem Singh as the Chief Minister among two more contenders – Biswajit Singh and Yumnam Khemchand.

All the three leaders had met with the BJP’s central leadership in Delhi on Saturday, as the party discussed who would be Manipur’s next Chief Minister.

Union Ministers Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju arrived at Imphal on Sunday to make the announcement.

Sitharaman said that the decision to let Singh continue as the chief minister was taken unanimously.

“This decision will go long way in providing a stable government in Manipur,” she added.

61-year-old Singh had won from the Heingang constituency by a huge margin of 18,271 votes.

Biswajit Singh, who was also in the race for the top post, has been in the BJP longer than Biren Singh, but the latter was chosen for the top post after the 2017 elections.