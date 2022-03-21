Guwahati: N Biren Singh on Monday took oath as Manipur’s chief minister for a second straight term.

Manipur Governor L Ganesan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chief Minister Singh and five others at an event at Raj Bhawan in Silchar.

Singh was unanimously elected as the new Chief Minister of Manipur for the second term after the BJP State Legislature meeting was held in Imphal on Sunday.

He took the oath in the presence of BJP’s national president JP Nadda, BJP’s Manipur unit president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, Assam CM and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.

The five other members who took oath on Monday are Th Biswajit Singh, Y Khemchand, K Govindas and Nemcha Kipgen and Awangbou Newma.

Awangbou Newma is an MLA of BJP’s ally Naga People’s Front (NPF).