Aizawl: Responding to a call given by a Mizoram-based Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO), hundreds of people on Saturday took out a protest rally in Aizawl to extend solidarity to the tribal of Manipur.

ZORO is the Chin-Kuki- Mizo-Zomi group organization that seeks the reunification of all Zo people and bringing them under one administrative unit.

A large number of people, including students took part in the protest rally.

ZORO general secretary L. Ramdinliana Renthlei warned that the Mizo youths from Mizoram will step out to defend their brethren in Manipur if they continue to face atrocities from miscreants.

Despite the attacks of ethnic Zo tribes in the neighbouring state, the Mizos have kept restrained as no residents of Manipur were harmed in Mizoram, he said.

Renthlei also said that the Mizo people will not sit idle and ignore the sufferings of their brethren in the neighbouring state.

The protesters passed several resolutions, including measures to be taken for the re-unification of ethnic Zo or Mizo tribes and to bring them under one administrative set up through peaceful means.

The protesters also reaffirmed that the Zofate or Zo tribes, which are scattered in three countries- India, Bangladesh and Myanmar belong to the same stock and share blood ties.