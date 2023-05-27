IMPHAL: The Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, arrived on a two-day visit, to the crisis-hit northeastern state of Manipur, on Saturday.

During his two-day stay in the state, the Chief of Army Staff will visit several places of the state, where he will interact with the local formation commanders and obtain a first-hand account of the situation obtained on ground.

The Army Chief will also interact with the troops of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.

On Sunday, the Army Chief will meet the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey, state Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and the chief security advisor of Manipur Kuldiep Singh, to discuss and deliberate over the current situation and future trajectory, in order to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Owing to the internal security situation in Manipur, the state administration had requisitioned the Indian Army and Assam Rifles on May 3 last.

As an immediate response, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles deployed 135 columns to diffuse the situation by carrying out active domination of sensitive and fringe areas.

Approximately 35,000 civilians were evacuated to safe zones and immediate relief and humanitarian aid was provisioned to the displaced civilians by the troops of Indian Army and Assam Rifles.