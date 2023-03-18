Guwahati: China reportedly has continued to build border infrastructure at a rapid pace, as tensions remain high between India and the People’s Liberation Army, said Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that the PLA has kept around 50,000 troops forward deployed, along with heavy weaponry, since making multiple incursions into eastern Ladakh in April-May 2020.

Also Read: Assam: Man sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for sexual assault on stepdaughter

The Indian Army, too, has a “robust” deployment in all three sectors of the 3,488-km long LAC, stretching from eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, with a “high level” of operational preparedness.

Gen Pande expressed hope that the diplomatic and military talks with China will resolve the remaining “friction points” at the strategically-located Depsang Plains and Demchok in eastern Ladakh.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces inter-district cleanliness contest

He also warned of attempts across the international boundary and the use of drones to drop arms and drugs, as well as “no major reduction in the terror infrastructure” existing in Pakistan.

As such, the Army Chief emphasised the need to remain vigilant and keep a close watch on the situation along the LAC.