IMPHAL: Suspected Kuki militants killed one Manipur Police commando and five others sustained injuries in a shootout between security forces and suspected Kuki militants in Bishnupur district on Thursday.

Constable H Jiten died and five other policemen were injured when suspected Kuki militants ambushed their team in Bishnupur district, police sources said.

One of the injured is critical, the police further informed.

Additional forces are trying to track down the attackers.

On Wednesday, an Assam Rifles jawan was wounded in firing by unidentified miscreants in Imphal East district.

The militants also allegedly kidnapped three Meiteis in separate incidents on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the overall situation in violence-hit Manipur improved further with curfew relaxations in 11 of its 16 districts, including restive Churachandpur.

The Army and central forces have, however, kept up their vigil in sensitive areas while the curfews were eased in more pockets, including Imphal West.

Mobile internet will stay suspended till May 13.

Notably, at least 68 people have lost their lives and over 45,000 rendered homeless in Manipur after violence broke out on May 3 last.

The violence erupted after a ‘tribal solidarity march’ was taken out in the 10 hill districts to protest the Meiteis’ demand for ST status.

