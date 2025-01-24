Imphal: As security forces in full battle gear are guarding the high-security areas in Manipur’s capital, Imphal ahead of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, one insurgent was arrested along with incriminating items, officials said.

Manipur Police said that they have arrested one active cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) during a special operation conducted ahead of the R-Day celebrations.

The KYKL cadre who was trying to carry out anti-social activities and reportedly involved in extortion of money from the general public and shops etc. was trapped and arrested at a hideout in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district on Thursday.

The arrested individual later identified as Maibam Bronson Singh @ Thambou @ Ngamba (24) from Langol Type III area under Lamphel PS, Imphal West District.

From his possession, the following items including a Mobile Handset with a SIM Card, a Driving license, and a Two-wheeler were recovered.

Moreover, the R-Day full rehearsal parade was successfully conducted in Imphal City on January 24.

The state authorities have taken up tight security measures at the vulnerable areas in Imphal city for smooth passage of the R-Day celebrations. The measures have been taken up in the backdrop of the boycotting and bandh calls given by nine underground groups on January 26.