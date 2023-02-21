Imphal: Pumlenpat lake, the second largest water body in Manipur, is struggling for survival.

The lake, situated about 68 kilometres south of Imphal is on the verge of extinction due to human settlement and encroachments in and around the waterbody.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday inspected the dying lake where he was welcome with placards that read, “Save Pumlenpat lake/wetland and welcome to Pumlenpat, the dying wetland.”

After the inspection accompanied by the local MLA Y Radheshyam, the Chief Minister asked officials concerned to do the needful for the conservation and development of the lake and make it clean by August to attract tourists.

With regards to the settlements in and around the lake, the Chief Minister said if the settlement were there from before the notification of the Reserved Forest Area, they could be exempted and provided pattas.

At the same time, the Chief Minister urged against constructing structures on the water bodies to preserve the lake.

The wetlands of the state need to be revitalized in order to protect and restore the long-standing socio-cultural connection, CM Singh added.