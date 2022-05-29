Manipur chief minister Biren Singh claimed that the previous governments in Assam did not care about the Manipuri people residing in the state.

This was stated by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday, while attending the All Assam Manipuri People’s Convention at Silchar in Cachar district of Assam.

“Over six lakh Manipuri people live in Assam. But they were never heard by the previous governments in the state,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

The Manipur CM said that he is in talks with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for grant of a special package for the Manipuri people residing in Assam.

The All Manipuri People’s Convention in Silchar was organized by All Assam Manipuri Youths’ Association (AAMYA).

Besides Manipur CM Biren Singh, Manipur MLA Kongkham Robindro, Assam MLAs Kaushik Rai and Dipayan Chakraborty also attended the convention.