IMPHAL: A WhatsApp group in Manipur has been “found plotting” the assassination of Manipur chief minister Biren Singh.

This was claimed by the president of the Manipur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) MB Sharma.

The BJYM Manipur unit chief has asked the “people involved in the group must clarify the motive within seven days”.

Threat of life to the Manipur CM is a threat to the people of the state, Manipur BJYM president MB Sharma said.

He said that the “matter has been taken seriously and strict action would be taken”.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the person who formed the WhatsApp group has been identified.